Phony Issues? Americans Don’t Think So

Worried about the Virginia governor’s race, Barack Obama says that concerns over Critical Race Theory and transgenderism in the public schools are “phony trumped-up culture wars”. But Americans overwhelmingly disagree, as Rasmussen Reports finds today:

Most Americans believe parents are right to be concerned about controversial teaching in public schools, and reject the claim that these are “phony” issues. A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and Human Events finds that 76% of American Adults are concerned that public schools may be promoting controversial beliefs and attitudes, including 58% who say they are Very Concerned. Only 21% are not concerned about schools promoting controversial beliefs.

Those are huge numbers. This is how the questions were phrased:

1* Do you have children or grandchildren who currently attend public schools? 2* How concerned are you that public schools may be promoting controversial beliefs and attitudes? 3* Should parents be concerned about transgenderism and Critical Race Theory in public schools, or are these basically phony issues?

More:

57% of Americans believe parents should be concerned about transgenderism and CRT in public schools, while only 27% think these are basically phony issues. Another 16% are not sure.

Contrary to Obama’s assertions, concern about what is happening in the public schools is not a “right wing” phenomenon. Sixty-six percent of Democrats are “at least somewhat concerned that public schools may be promoting controversial beliefs and attitudes.”

Moreover, as you would expect, parents and grandparents of school children are even more opposed to CRT and transgenderism than the general public:

Nearly half (46%) of those surveyed have children or grandchildren who are currently attending public schools, and 67% of them are Very Concerned that public schools may be promoting controversial beliefs and attitudes, compared to 52% who are Very Concerned among Americans who don’t have children or grandchildren in public schools.

The racial breakdown of responses is also revealing. If Democrats think they are gaining favor with blacks by teaching racism and anti-Americanism in the schools, they appear to be mistaken:

Only 28% of whites, 23% of blacks and 25% of other minorities believe parental concerns about transgenderism and CRT in public schools are phony issues.

This is a survey of 1,000 adult Americans. Its findings align with my opinion that while we are now seeing the first tremors of resistance to infiltration of the schools by these leftist dogmas, next year we are likely to see an earthquake.