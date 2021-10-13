The New York Times does CRT

My friend who keeps me informed about reporting/editorializing at the New York Times sent me this message about two Times articles on Critical Race Theory.

The NYT usually avoids the controversy over Critical Race Theory, but this week has been different. We’ve had two front page articles on the CRT battle so far this week.

On Monday, an article on a Maryland CRT controversy took up the entirety of two inside pages. If this was a roundabout attempt to justify Attorney General Garland’s bringing the FBI in on parents protesting CRT, it failed. There was only the briefest mention of threats and harassment, with no details provided.

Other than the usual bias, the striking thing about the article was the end of the story. The anti-CRT parents group in this conservative-leaning district succeeded in replacing the pro-CRT superintendent. Yet the parents group is now banned from Facebook and the superintendent was hired to teach at an Ivy League School of Education. That strikes me as a revealing snapshot of the state of our culture.

Today’s NYT features an in-depth look at the role of CRT in the Virginia governor’s race. This is a typical case of a NYT editorial masquerading as a news story. Even so, the article gives clear evidence of the Times’s concern over the potential political effects of the battle over CRT.

In my view, the Times is right to be concerned.