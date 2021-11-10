Oh my, Omarova

Saule Omarova is the Biden administration’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The OCC is not a well known or well understood agency, but it is the chief regulator of national banks. It is not a bureaucratic backwater or political dumping ground. I got to know it when I worked at TCF Financial Corporation (now absorbed into Huntington Bank).

Omarova is of course the proud alumna of Moscow State University (Russia, not Idaho), where she won the 1988-89 Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship. She must be something of a true believer, though we still await the production of “The Omaraova thesis.”

The Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross has a good story on Omarova geared to the video below. The video derives from an online forum this past May. Ross links to the video in its entirety.

It seems to me that Omarova raises a serious question. What senior officials in the Biden administration picked her out as a good fit with the administration’s aspirations, as she undoubtedly is but for her lack of discretion.

This unhinged socialist wants millions of Americans who work in the energy industry to go bankrupt. And Joe Biden picked her as his top banking nominee. https://t.co/RFBsXaGcRv — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 10, 2021