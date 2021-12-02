Biden Losing His Grip, Chapter 12,186

Today (P)resident Biden made the extraordinary claim that during the Six Day War, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir invited him over to be the liaison between Israel and Egypt about the Suez “and so forth.” Watch (just 30 seconds):

The Six Day War was in 1967. In 1967, Biden was in his second year of law school at Syracuse University (where he finished 76th in his class of 85, recall, after having been caught plagiarizing). It is doubtful Golda Meir invited a second-year law student to mediate the crisis.

Perhaps Biden has in mind the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when Meir was still prime minister. This seems more than doubtful, though. Biden was elected in 1972, at the age of 29, turning 30 before he took office. He had only been a senator for nine months when the war broke out. How likely is it that Meir, in the midst of a life-or-death struggle for survival, said: “Yeah—let’s invite a 30-year old Senator we’ve never heard of to be the liaison with Egypt. Who needs Kissinger when we can get Biden!”

What is it with liberals that they feel compelled to embellish their accomplishments and experiences?

He did tell the truth about one thing: “God, you’re getting old Biden.”