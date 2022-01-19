Are the Democrats Becoming a Fascist Party?

Covid may be mutating into a kinder, gentler form, but there is nothing kind or gentle about the measures that Democrats are prepared to impose on those who disagree with them. Rasmussen finds these shocking numbers:

* 59% of Democrats favor legislation that would confine all unvaccinated people in their homes, except in case of emergency.

* 48% of Democrats think the government should fine or imprison individuals “who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications.

* 45% of Democrats would favor requiring unvaccinated citizens to temporarily live in designated facilities or locations.

* 47% of Democrats favor a government program using digital devices to track unvaccinated people to ensure that they are quarantined or socially distancing from others.

It is hard to say which of these measures is most outrageous. Confining people to their homes; tracking them digitally to make sure they do not interact with others; being moved to temporary camps if they are unvaccinated–all of these proposals can fairly be described as fascist, and all are supported by either a majority or near-majority of Democrats.

But perhaps most chilling is the willingness of 48% of Democrats to throw people in jail who question the efficacy of existing vaccines. In the first place, such thinking evinces a total disregard for the First Amendment and the broader social value of free speech. In the second place, those who question the efficacy of vaccines are right. They don’t keep you from getting covid, they don’t stop the spread of covid, and such effectiveness as they have doesn’t last long. Those facts are, to my knowledge, undisputed, and yet by 48% to 46%, Democrats favor imprisoning those who mention them.

It is no surprise that the Democratic Party contains quite a few extremists within its ranks. These data suggest that the extremists represent, viewed optimistically, a plurality of that party.