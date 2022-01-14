Quotations from Dementia Joe, cont’d

President Biden is bringing his first year in office to a conclusion, not with a bang, but with a big bang of whimpers. This past week of failures has put an exclamation point on the big bang, magnified by Biden’s monumentally bad speech in Atlanta followed by the belly flop on “voting rights” and the Senate filibuster. Congratulations of some kind are in order.

In the category of Quotations From Chairman Joe, consider these classic Remarks by President Biden After Meeting with the Senate Democratic Caucus (the link is to the White House transcript). In response to the question whether he could ram his “voting rights” bills through the Senate by doing away with the Senate filibuster for this purpose, thus spake Biden:

First of all, y’all ask questions about complicated subjects like, “Can you get this done?” I hope we can get this done. The honest to God answer is: I don’t know whether we can get this done. Is this mic on? I guess — anyway.

Really. And that’s not all. He followed up with Remarks by President Biden at Virtual Meeting on Military Deployments Supporting Hospitals for the COVID-⁠19 Response (the link is to the White House transcript). In the category of that’s easy for you to say, Biden gave us this:

And to help lead our federal testing program, I’ve talked — I’ve ta- — excuse me, I’ve tapped Dr. Tom In- — I hope I’m pronouncing Ings- — Ingles- — Inglesby. Correct? Is that right, Jeff? (Jeff Zients makes a thumbs-up gesture.)

That’s one thumb up, all in a day’s work. As I say, some kind of congratulations are in order. The video clip is below.

Biden tapped Dr. Tom Inglesby. He handpicked the good doctor. Being a hands-on manager, the president insisted on running the search personally. He’s known Inglesby for years. Very impressed. pic.twitter.com/PtWhUxgFMP — Mike (@Doranimated) January 14, 2022

Operating with substantially diminished capacity, Biden may exceed his vice president at full speed. Consider the video clip below from Kamala Harris’s performance with the friendly Today interviewer yesterday. The interview was full of almost unbelievable lowlights. This might have been the lowliest:

.@craigmelvin asks if it’s time to change admin’s strategy on Covid, Harris says:

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down” pic.twitter.com/8I52Q43050 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 13, 2022

In Being There Chance the gardener put it this way: “In the garden growth has its seasons…” For mind-numbing vacuity — saying words that mean nothing — Harris takes the radish.