Liz Collin reports: Our carjacking crisis

Liz Collin is the Emmy-winning former reporter and news anchor at the Minnesota affiliate of CBS News. When Liz announced that she was leaving the station a month ago, it was big news. The Star Tribune story reporting her departure was the most-read story that day. Liz has not publicized the reason for her exit, but commented in her announcement that day: “The truth makes me tick. I’ll get back to telling that soon.”

As of this evening Liz is announcing that she has gone to work for Alpha News (on whose board I sit). We are excited to have her. Liz tells me the feeling is mutual: “I’m excited to go to work for an independent news source. Alpha News goes where others are afraid to and believes in reporting without fear. I do, too.” Her joining Alpha should be as big a story as her leaving CBS Minnesota, but I doubt the Star Tribune will see it that way.

In her first story for Alpha — video below — Liz went undercover with a Twin Cities carjacking task force to get footage showing Minnesota’s carjacking crisis. Her story features exclusive interviews with victims, advocates, and police. It’s the best story on our local crisis so far. Please check it out.