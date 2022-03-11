Biden Looks for a Bouncy House

[P]resident Biden is likely looking to import one of those Canadian trucker bouncy houses for his poll numbers (and the economy), because his approval ratings are not getting any air.

From the latest Wall Street Journal poll out today:

Biden, Democrats Lose Ground on Key Issues, WSJ Poll Finds WASHINGTON—President Biden and his fellow Democrats have lost ground to Republicans on several of the issues most important to voters, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds, a troubling sign for the party seeking to extend its controlling majority of Congress for another two years. The new survey showed that 57% of voters remained unhappy with Mr. Biden’s job performance, despite favorable marks for the president’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a recent State of the Union speech, which provided him an opportunity to directly speak to millions of Americans. Just 42% said they approved of Mr. Biden’s performance in office, which was virtually unchanged from the previous Journal poll in mid-November. Meanwhile, Democratic advantages narrowed over Republicans on issues related to improving education and the Covid-19 response. A 16-percentage-point Democratic edge on which party would best handle the pandemic was down to 11 points, while a 9-percentage-point lead on education issues was down to 5 points. When asked about which party was best able to protect middle-class families, the 5-point advantage for Democrats four months ago evaporated and left the parties essentially tied on the question.

Not surprisingly Biden gets poor marks on handling inflation. And here one sees the prison of leftist ideology in action. Some readers have pointed out that the Federal Reserve began jacking the money supply back in 2020 when the pandemic began. Biden could easily have blamed sudden inflation on Trump, especially since it was his Fed chief, Jerome Powell, who led the charge to debase our currency. But because big-spending liberalism depends on “modern monetary theory” (the cover story for “borrow and spend all you want—the Fed can just print money”), they decided to call inflation “transitory,” and chirp that “Milton Friedman isn’t in charge any more.” Now they’re stuck.