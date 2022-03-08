Dzhokharman, Andrew McCarthy comments

I commented briefly on United States v. Tsarnaev over the weekend in Dzhokharman. The Court’s opinions in the case were appended to my post. I blew off the First Circuit decision that the Supreme Court reversed and the dissent by Justice Breyer as obvious pretexts for ideological opposition to capital punishment. Thus my labored use of “Jokerman.”

The Supreme Court decision reinstated the jury verdict imposing the jury’s capital sentence.

The Biden administration pursued the appeal even though it has imposed a moratorium on capital punishment. It is in the grip of an ideological mania that includes but extends beyond capital punishment.

Andrew McCarthy treats the case and related points with the seriousness they deserve in an accessible column for The Hill. His column is “Reinstatement of marathon bomber’s death sentence exposes Democrats’ need to hide radicalism.”