The madness of slow Joe, Iran edition (10)

In her JNS column on the Biden administration’s imminent deal with Iran, Melanie Phillips concludes: “Its’s hard to believe, but through its double-dealing with both Russia and Iran, America is now working with a lethal enemy of the west — to empower a lethal enemy of civilization.” That has been my point in this series, though I am afraid that isn’t the half of it.

Foundation for the Defense of Democracies is an invaluable source of information on the imminent deal and related matters. In FDD’s March 11 Foreign Podicy podcast (at the link or below and on the usual podcast platforms), Cliff May, Jonathan Schanzer, and Richard Goldberg explore mind-blowing details of the arrangement such as the “written guarantees” that are intended to tie the hands of future administrations. The depth of the betrayal of our national security interests is staggering. If you are among the happy few who have followed along with me in this series so far, please don’t miss this one (and stick with it to the end).

NOTE: See also FDD research fellow Tony Badran’s March 16 Tablet column “Team Biden Runs the Syria Playbook on Ukraine.” Subhead: “The administration’s horror over Putin’s war is not merely performative, but functional—in the service of realigning with Iran.”