The Democrats’ Dysarthria

I’ve finally figured out why Democrats are so monomaniacal about imposing ever stricter federal price controls on prescription drugs. It’s because they are freebasing Xanax these days in large quantities to treat their high anxiety over their steadily eroding political prospects. (Also, it helps explain President Biden. One of the side effects of Xanax is “dysarthria”—slurred or slow speech. And now you know.)

Following the victory of the wrong person in the Hungarian election last Sunday, Politico is reporting that the White House is now in a panic that the wrong person may win the French presidential election in a few days. There are polls showing incumbent President Emanuel Macron losing ground, and a few polls have the race dead even between Macron and “populist” Marine Le Pen.

Of course, the mainstream media are waiving the bloody Ukrainian shirt, saying a Le Pen win would be a victory for Putin. Politico:

The White House has begun to harbor fears that Vladimir Putin could soon notch his biggest victory of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — in Paris. There is growing concern within President Joe Biden’s administration about the narrowing polls in the French presidential election that show a tight race between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen. A possible victory by Le Pen, a Putin sympathizer, could destabilize the Western coalition against Moscow. . . A Le Pen victory, once unthinkable, would present the European Union with its biggest crisis since Brexit

“The biggest crisis for the EU since Brexit” is the kind of phrase that warms the hearts of many voters. Another instance of the media having no clue about how out of touch they are.

This has Nate Silver’s bunch at 538 worried, too:

Le Pen’s gains suggest she could pose a real threat in the runoff, as she has consolidated support on the political right while her two main rivals, Valérie Pécresse and Éric Zemmour, have lost ground. Le Pen and her party, the National Rally (formerly the National Front), have traditionally run on an anti-immigrant and Euroskeptic platform, dating back to her father Jean-Marie Le Pen’s party leadership. But in this election, Le Pen has placed a greater emphasis on kitchen table issues, including calls to cut taxes on energy and raise base pensions, which may broaden her appeal considering that many in France are worried about inflation. To be sure, her party maintains a strong anti-immigrant platform that aims to weaken immigrants’ access to government benefits and shut out many asylum seekers, but Le Pen has welcomed Ukrainian refugees as she tries to distance herself from her past praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Incidentally, Le Pen is apparently stronger with younger French voters than older ones, which is the reverse of Trumpist/populist American political figures. It suggests an interesting political future in France:

Meanwhile, here at home, evidence continues to accumulate that hispanics are souring on Democrats. They may not yet be convinced Republicans, but the smarter Democrats (both of them) have been pointing out that if Republicans started reliably receiving 40 percent of the hispanic vote, it would be an “extinction level event” for Democrats.

The latest Quinnipiac Poll out late last month concentrated on the Ukrainian crisis, the Brown-Jackson confirmation and such, but buried in the poll were some terrible Biden job approval numbers from hispanics:

Note the “strong disapproval” numbers among hispanics in this follow up question:

More on this here from Allahpundit at Hot Air.

Pass the Xanax for Democrats, and the popcorn for me.