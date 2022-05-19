Posted on May 19, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Democrats, Florida, Ron DeSantis

Freedom Is Fascism?

One of the weirdest tropes on the Left these days is the claim that freedom from government control is really fascism. Yesterday a reporter tried that theory out on Ron DeSantis, quoting a couple of Democrats who equated his Florida “regime” with totalitarian dictators like Fidel Castro. Big mistake:


A frequent reaction when we listen to liberals is, How dumb do they think we are? I guess we will find out in November.

