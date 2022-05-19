Freedom Is Fascism?

One of the weirdest tropes on the Left these days is the claim that freedom from government control is really fascism. Yesterday a reporter tried that theory out on Ron DeSantis, quoting a couple of Democrats who equated his Florida “regime” with totalitarian dictators like Fidel Castro. Big mistake:

.@GovRonDeSantis shows how it does a "disservice" to equate Florida to dictatorial regimes. pic.twitter.com/SsTGuN3Y52 — MRCTV (@mrctv) May 18, 2022



A frequent reaction when we listen to liberals is, How dumb do they think we are? I guess we will find out in November.