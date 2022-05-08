In free lunch fraud, Pafoua Yang reports

Alpha News just posted the video below of Pafoua Yang reporting on Minnesota’s massive free lunch fraud. Please check it out.

The video features interviews with my friend Abdi Nur and my teacher Joshua Borenstein. In following the fraud we previously drew on Abdi’s testimony here.

The government has seized a massive amount of evidence in the case and initiated a forfeiture action to mitigate the loss to taxpayers. We await the filing of criminal charges. Until that time, we have to wonder if there’s such a thing as a free lunch fraud.

The Center of the American Experiment’s Bill Glahn summarizes what we have learned to date in “Feeding frenzy.” Tomorrow we will post Alpha’s interview with Bill to fill out the story.