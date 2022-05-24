Ricky Gervais Crosses the Line?

First it was Bill Maher, as noted here, thumbing his nose at the wokerati on the issue of transgenderism in his most recent HBO show.

Now it is Ricky Gervais’s turn. He has a new comedy special coming out soon on Netflix, and move over Dave Chappelle! Take in this one-minute excerpt (STRONG language warning, but this has news value):

Notice that the audience loves it. Interesting that the show is called “SuperNature.” Probably just a coincidence.

Recently Netflix sent out a memo to employees whose subtext was clear: if you’re a wokester, you should consider finding employment elsewhere. I wonder if this was sent out anticipating an internal backlash from Netflix employees, as happened with the last Chappelle special. I wonder if there will be a Netflix employee protest outside company HQ?

Keep in mind that Gervais is in every other way a leftist. So when you’re losing Gervais, Maher, etc. . .

UPDATE—Well this didn’t take long (from Variety):

Ricky Gervais’ Netflix comedy special “SuperNature” has only been released on the streamer for a few hours, but it has already drawn criticism for a string of graphic and hurtful transphobic jokes. Four minutes into the special, Gervais dives into material about the trans community, seemingly calculated to draw controversy. . .

Let’s see if Netflix holds firm on this.