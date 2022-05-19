Still counting in Pennsylvania

According to RealClearPolitics, 98 percent of the votes have now been counted on the Republican side of the primary election for Pennsylvania’s open senatorial seat. That’s up from 95 percent of the vote counted yesterday morning. Woo hoo!

With the additional votes counted, David McCormick has cut Dr. Oz’s lead from over 2600 votes to 1241 votes — with well over a million votes having been cast. Oz’s lead computes to 0.1 percent of all votes cast in the race.

As I mentioned yesterday, NBC/MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki is making a good-faith effort to figure out where the uncounted (mostly mail-in) votes were/are and report how they are flopping (on Twitter). Among the tweets he has posted is the one below.

As mentioned in a previous thread, Allegheny County appears to have the most outstanding Election Day precincts/votes and looms large in settling the Oz/McCormick race. This is the message currently on its Board of Elections site: pic.twitter.com/ehFGckXMi3 — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) May 18, 2022

President Trump not only endorsed Oz and helped make him a viable candidate, he has lent Oz his post-election advice. Urging the tack that served him so well when the polls closed in the 2020 election, he has advised Oz to declare victory. In a post on Trump’s Truth Social platform (the platform seems to lack an embed function), Trump declared that Oz should proclaim himself the winner. According to Trump. doing so would make it “much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find.’” He left “them” unidentified, but you know who “they” are.

Jeff Roe is the highly regarded political consultant working for the McCormick campaign in this race. He posted the tweet below last night. Roe to the contrary notwithstanding, I think I’d rather be in Oz’s position than McCormick’s. Dr. Oz’s Twitter account has posted nothing since election day and nothing on the state of play.