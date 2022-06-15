Posted on June 15, 2022 by Steven Hayward in 2022 Election, Biden Administration, Joe Biden

How Deep Is Biden’s Hole?

First, just to clear up any misconception from the headline, by “Biden’s Hole,” I don’t mean his mouth. That is clearly a bottomless abyss.

I mean his political standing. How bad is it? So bad that even CNN can’t disguise or sugarcoat it. Here are some recent screen-grabs:

Chaser, from Reuters:

Biden’s approval falls in third straight week, nears record low -Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden’s public approval rating fell to 39% in its third straight weekly decline, approaching the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. . .

The decline in Biden’s popularity has been largely driven by dissatisfaction within his own party. Seventy-four percent of Democrats approved of Biden’s performance this week, down from about 85% in August.

In the understatement of the week, Reuters helpfully explains:

Biden’s approval rating has been below 50% since August, a sign that his Democratic Party could be on track to lose control of at least one chamber of Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

