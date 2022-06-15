How Deep Is Biden’s Hole?

First, just to clear up any misconception from the headline, by “Biden’s Hole,” I don’t mean his mouth. That is clearly a bottomless abyss.
I mean his political standing. How bad is it? So bad that even CNN can’t disguise or sugarcoat it. Here are some recent screen-grabs:
Chaser, from Reuters:
Biden’s approval falls in third straight week, nears record low -Reuters/Ipsos
U.S. President Joe Biden’s public approval rating fell to 39% in its third straight weekly decline, approaching the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. . .
The decline in Biden’s popularity has been largely driven by dissatisfaction within his own party. Seventy-four percent of Democrats approved of Biden’s performance this week, down from about 85% in August.
In the understatement of the week, Reuters helpfully explains:
Biden’s approval rating has been below 50% since August, a sign that his Democratic Party could be on track to lose control of at least one chamber of Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.