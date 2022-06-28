Photo of the Day

At first I thought this photo of the G-7 meeting had to be a fake, or deeply photoshopped, but apparently it is genuine:

First of all, Boris Johnson looks like he just stumbled in from an all-night bender. And just where is President Biden’s right hand?

I’m working on a separate piece about why this was maybe the worst G-7 meeting since the 1979 G-7 meeting in Japan, which, coincidentally, was also held in the middle of an energy crisis and soaring inflation. Stay tuned.