President Biden spoke today at the AFL-CIO quadrennial convention in Philadelphia. I have posted a video of the whole thing at the bottom. Biden is in his element and the torrent of lies is tough to take. The White House has not posted a transcript.

As usual, Biden builds himself up by comparison with “the last guy.” In the world according to Biden, life under Donald Trump was a nightmare for the average American. It’s recent history and therefore should be difficult to rewrite at this early date. I don’t think that’s the way the average will remember it today.

RNC Research has posted a few clips you may prefer to the whole painful thing. Whole lotta lyin’ goin’ on.

Biden falsely claims Americans “have more savings nationwide.” Americans have an average of $9,000 LESS in savings than last year. pic.twitter.com/Uo6VB0VNfp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

You may not know it, but these are the good times.

JOE BIDEN: "Under my plan for the economy, we've made extraordinary progress." We are seeing record gas prices, historic inflation, and tanking markets under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/l5P5eqmHUW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

More of the same. Woo hoo!

Biden says “it’s been a long time” since wages have gone up, but “it’s happening now.” It’s not. Inflation is wiping out wage gains. pic.twitter.com/ACZGhVq81A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

Biden’s tribute to unions is a blast from the past. He whispers into the microphone for the big lie (claiming to have “cut the deficit”). He reverts to old man shouting: “I don’t wanna hear any more of these lies about reckless spending!”

He has some helpful budgetary advice for middle-class families struggling to cope with inflation (“so if portions of that [monthly expenses] go up one of the ways to deal with inflation for families is to bring the other costs down”). The help he means to provide for such families comes in the form of government subsidies of one kind or another Reminder: he doesn’t want to hear about lies about reckless spending! He asserts that child care costs $12,000-14,000 a month in Philadelphia, New York and Chicago.

He stumbles through his greatest hits for the union crowd. He’s going to increase something “expodentially.” Not a joke! He really means it. Republicans want to cut Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and so on, and worse.

He’s got big plans that Republicans are blocking. “It’s a lot of money and a lot of jobs!” He wants to increase taxes on corporations. He wants to increase taxes on the wealthy. The repeatedly slurred speech is beyond my power to interpret in a few places. If the White House posts a transcript I’ll be back with more.

Quotable quote: “When I think global warming I think ‘jobs.'”