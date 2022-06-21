WHO’s next to last

Today’s Tablet Scroll draws attention to the recent Daily Mail story on the origins of the Coronavirus plague. I have slightly edited Tablet’s summary and commentary below, but it makes the points I would want to make:

World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus privately told a senior European official that he believes the COVID-19 virus was accidentally released by the Wuhan virology laboratory in China, according to a report in the Daily Mail. Read it here.

The WHO has not officially endorsed the lab-leak theory and still considers the origins of the pandemic to be undetermined. What makes Dr. Tedros’s alleged confession all the more notable is that under Adhanom’s leadership, the WHO praised China’s COVID-19 response in the early days of the pandemic and declared in February of 2021 that it was “extremely unlikely” the virus leaked from a Chinese laboratory before later changing its tune.

Of course, the WHO was far from alone in burnishing the Chinese government’s public relations efforts by dismissing the lab-leak hypothesis. “Experts debunk fringe theory linking China’s coronavirus to weapons research,” declared The Washington Post in a January 2020 article that set the tone for subsequent coverage. “Someday we will stop talking about the lab-leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots,” tweeted New York Times science writer Apoorva Mandavilli in the summer of 2021 before subsequently deleting the post.