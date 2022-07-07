About That 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

Over the last week, we have been barraged with stories about a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio who was unable to obtain an abortion in that state and had to cross the line into Indiana to terminate her pregnancy. If you Google “10 year old abortion Ohio,” you get 33,100,000 results. The story is everywhere, internationally.

But did it happen? It turns out that the story originated with an abortionist who is also a media figure, seemingly working full-time to promote abortion. And if a 9 or 10 year old was raped, it was a heinous crime. Where is the criminal prosecution of the rapist? There doesn’t seem to be any record of one, and in fact, no Ohio newspaper has endorsed the story.

Megan Fox has questions. You should check out the thread. Is it possible that a 10-year-old was actually raped, impregnated, and went to Indiana for an abortion? I suppose so, although 9 or 10 is awfully young. But did it actually happen? The girl’s name, if it did happen, is of course protected, but not that of the rapist. Where is the prosecution?

The alacrity with which this uncorroborated story, pushed out by an abortionist and left-wing media hound, has been uncritically adopted by news outlets around the world–as far as one can tell, without doing any investigation at all–illustrates what is wrong with today’s liberal media landscape: 5% facts, 95% narrative. If the story turns out to be true, it will be purely coincidental.