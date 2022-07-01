Posted on July 1, 2022 by Steven Hayward in 2022 Election, 2024 Election, abortion, Biden Administration

Biden Brigade Misfiring on All Cylinders

Biden today spoke of “aborting a child” in this first clip. A what? Child, you say. Hmmm.

Of course, there’s the old Biden you can also take in:

Meanwhile, when I first saw this clip referenced I assumed it had to be photoshop or fake news. But no—Biden’s chief economist really did say we have to put up with high energy prices for the future of the “liberal world order”:

