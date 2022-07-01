Biden Brigade Misfiring on All Cylinders

Biden today spoke of “aborting a child” in this first clip. A what? Child, you say. Hmmm.
Joe Biden: "abort a child"pic.twitter.com/Kxr2D537LZ
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2022
Of course, there’s the old Biden you can also take in:
“I do not view abortion as a choice and a right; I think it’s always a tragedy. And I think that it should be rare and safe. And I think we should be focusing on how to LIMIT the number of abortions…”~Joe Biden, 2006 pic.twitter.com/SgGNRqO4Gd
— NEWSNANCY (@NewsNancy9) June 25, 2022
Meanwhile, when I first saw this clip referenced I assumed it had to be photoshop or fake news. But no—Biden’s chief economist really did say we have to put up with high energy prices for the future of the “liberal world order”:
CNN: "What do you say to those families that say, 'listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’"
BIDEN ADVISOR BRIAN DEESE: "This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm." pic.twitter.com/LWilWSo72S
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2022
