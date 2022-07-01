Biden Brigade Misfiring on All Cylinders

Biden today spoke of “aborting a child” in this first clip. A what? Child, you say. Hmmm.

Of course, there’s the old Biden you can also take in:

“I do not view abortion as a choice and a right; I think it’s always a tragedy. And I think that it should be rare and safe. And I think we should be focusing on how to LIMIT the number of abortions…”~Joe Biden, 2006 pic.twitter.com/SgGNRqO4Gd — NEWSNANCY (@NewsNancy9) June 25, 2022

Meanwhile, when I first saw this clip referenced I assumed it had to be photoshop or fake news. But no—Biden’s chief economist really did say we have to put up with high energy prices for the future of the “liberal world order”: