Despite Everything, Voters Prefer Trump to Biden

After years of non-stop hysteria from the Left, you would think Donald Trump would be–politically speaking–deader than a doornail. And yet, poll after poll shows him beating Joe Biden in 2024. The latest comes from Emerson:

BREAKING: Trump lead Biden by 5 points in 2024 Presidential Election. Trump's lead INCREASED by 3 points from Emerson's May poll (06/28-29) (R) Donald Trump 44% (+5)

(D) Joe Biden 39%



That finding is typical of many others. This seems like something that demands explanation. I think several factors are at work:

1. Democrats have falsely accused Trump of various offenses so many times that hardly anyone now pays attention. Russiagate is of course the main contributor to the Dems’ lack of credibility.

2. The Democrats’ attacks are usually so stupid as to make you laugh out loud. Like the “hearings” currently going on in D.C. Like nearly all Americans, I have paid zero attention to them, not having watched a single minute. But based on headlines, I understand that the Democrats called a “bombshell” witness who testified to what Trump did in the presidential limo.

Where was the “bombshell” witness seated in the limo at the time? Well, she wasn’t in it. She was relating alleged hearsay from a couple of Secret Service agents. The idea that the “January 6 Committee” would allow such testimony is conclusive refutation of the committee’s entire partisan enterprise.

And, by the way, what was “bombshell” about her testimony? Trump wanted to go to the Capitol? Why not? Seems reasonable. He “lunged” for the wheel of the limo? Probably physically impossible, but in any event, so what? This is the Democrats’ idea of a scandal? Pathetic.

It also turns out that the Democrats’ committee has already taken testimony from the agents whose alleged statements were testified to by the woman who wasn’t there. What do they have to say? I think we can safely say that if their testimony was helpful to the Democrats–assuming that anyone cares about Trump wanting to go to the Capitol, but not actually going there–we would have heard it by now. The whole enterprise is inexpressibly lame.

3. It isn’t hard to understand why most voters would rather have Trump as president rather than Biden. Trump was a good, effective president. Our economy boomed, arguably more than at any prior time, until Democrat-driven covid shutdowns derailed it. Real incomes rose, and Trump effectively represented our interests abroad. He did his best to restore our sovereignty at the southern border, with considerable success. He achieved energy independence. What’s not to like?

Joe Biden, on the other hand, is visibly incompetent and is being fed horrible policy ideas by his handlers. There is no need to argue about this, we can see the effects all around us. Just fill your gas tank and drive to the grocery store, then check in on events at the border. Voters would be crazy to like what they have seen in the last year and a half, and they don’t.

Still, I am not entirely happy about the polls that show Biden is a loser in 2024. Why? Because there is little chance that Biden will be the Democrats’ nominee. They know he is hopeless, and will only get worse over the next two years as his dementia proceeds. I don’t know who their nominee will be be, but it won’t be Biden.

On the GOP side of the aisle, I hope the nominee is not Trump. He was a very good president, but his personality flaws and his obsession with the 2020 election make him a weak candidate in 2024. Voters want to look forward, not backward. If the Democrats nominate a fresh face who runs against a Trump obsessed with past grievances, the Democrat likely will win. Which would be tragic.

So, sure: enjoy the polls that demonstrate the impotence of the liberal media. But don’t be fooled into thinking that an aging, self-obsessed Donald Trump will be our best nominee in 2024.