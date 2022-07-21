Emergency, Biden style

The presidency of Joe Biden has brought on a series of emergencies since the first day of his administration: the erasure of our southern border and a horde of illegal immigrants. Historic levels of inflation. The suppression of our homegrown energy production. The demoralization of the armed forces. New lows in gender dysphoria and the culture wars. All this in 18 months and we’ve only just begun.

Yet Biden rattles on about the “climate emergency.” He can’t do a damn thing to change the “climate.” He can only further immiserate the American people. It is the price we have to pay for his skin cancer. “Not a joke. Not a joke,” as he is wont to say.

As in fact he did say up in Somerset, Massachusetts yesterday. He went to Somerset to give a set of remarks on “actions to tackle the climate crisis.” The White House has posted the transcript here.

He is a man with a message: “As President, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger. And that’s what climate change is about. It is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger. The health of our citizens and our communities is literally at stake.”

This too is literal: “Climate change is literally an existential threat to our nation and to the world.”

This is a promise, not a threat: “In the coming days, my administration will announce the executive actions we have developed to combat this emergency.” Now that’s what I call an emergency.

If you doubt it, consider the current heat wave, consider the evidence: “Right now, 100 million Americans are under heat alert — 100 million Americans. Ninety communities across America set records for high temperatures just this year, including here in New England as we speak.” He means to stave off the apocalypse.

The guy is out of his mind. I don’t mean mentally infirm. I mean in the colloquial sense that he is out of his mind in the way that the Democratic Party and its media adjunct are out of their minds. He has lots of company in this particular debility. The “climate threat” is a blunt weapon in their hands.

Quotable quote: “If we don’t keep it below 1.5 degrees Centigrade, we lose it all.”