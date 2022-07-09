Fact-Check This

The Babylon Bee has competition. The Bee is famous for having its satirical posts “fact-checked,” and has even been banned from Twitter from time to time. Here, it is the Associated Press that brings its big fact-checking guns to bear on a joke, this time not from the Bee:

Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan who was assassinated on Friday, did not tweet about Hillary Clinton the day before he died. A screenshot purporting to show such a tweet was fabricated. https://t.co/eNObjpxxdT — AP Fact Check (@APFactCheck) July 8, 2022



This is the joke tweet. Not in the best of taste, perhaps, but obviously not intended to be taken seriously:

Now that the AP is in a fact-checking groove, maybe it can look into Joe Biden’s denial that he has any interest in, or knowledge of, Hunter’s business transactions (none of which would exist without “the Big Guy”). Or, if the AP wanted to think big, it could even fact-check the Washington Post, New York Times and CNN stories about the Russia collusion hoax. Or, if we limit ourselves to this week’s news stories, the AP could look into this one.

Weird how the fact-checkers never seem to look into the stories that liberals actually believe.

Via Twitchy.