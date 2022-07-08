Biden Hops On the Rape Bandwagon

I wrote here about the sensational story of a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion. The story, phoned into an Indiana newspaper by an abortionist who seems to spend most of her time promulgating pro-abortion propaganda in the press, spread around the world almost instantaneously. But there is little reason to believe it is true. No one, including Snopes, has been able to verify it, there is no sign of any criminal investigation or prosecution of the supposed rapist, and the abortionist who originally peddled the story seems to have gone to ground.

But that didn’t stop Joe Biden: in his press conference on abortion today, he retailed the story as his best evidence of the desirability of abortion on demand, up to the moment of birth. In an apparent Freudian slip, he referred to terminating a presidency rather than a pregnancy:

Joe Biden retails the highly dubious story about a 10-year-old rape victim who had to cross a state line to get an abortion:https://t.co/A4403ugBPX — John Hinderaker (@HinderakerJohn) July 8, 2022



The entire press conference was disgraceful. Biden was in full demagogue mode:

What we’re witnessing wasn’t a constitutional judgment, it was an exercise in raw political power.

Actually, it was Roe that, having no plausible basis in the Constitution, was an exercise of raw political power–five votes to overturn the laws of the large majority of states. Dobbs, conversely, represents a return to the rule of law. Political power, with respect to abortion, reverts to the states, where it belongs.

We cannot allow an out of control Supreme Court, working in conjunction with extremist elements of the Republican party, to take away freedoms and our personal autonomy.

“An out of control Supreme Court”? “Extremist elements”? The Democrats will violate any norm, tear down any institution, in their rabid pursuit of political power.