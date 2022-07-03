She who gets booed

The huge Somali community in the Twin Cities is celebrating Somali Week (presented by Amazon, with UnitedHealthCare designated the week’s official healthcare partner). The week runs from July 2 through July 17 (I can’t explain). The highlight of yesterday’s kickoff was to be the first North American appearance of global sensation Suldaan Seeraar at Target Center in a show also featuring DJ Flavio and DJ Challo (I can’t explain).

One of my Somali friends alerts me to the unexpected highlight of last night’s concert. It was not the appearance of Suldaan Seeraar. Rather, it was the booing of Ilhan Omar (video below). For me it takes Schadenfreude to a whole new level.

Ilhan Omar got booed onstage at a concert featuring Somali singer Soldaan Seraar in Minnesota last night.

People in the crowd chanted "Get out!" & shouted "Get the f*ck out of here!". pic.twitter.com/sggii7h6sO — Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 3, 2022

My friend comments: “Now maybe we can stop the madness. This is Ilhan getting booed tonight at the biggest Somali concert at Target Center by a famous Somali singer. He tried to calm the crowd. It’s all over TikTok. Go read the comments the kids wrote. Everyone there is 18-30.”

My friend wants wants independent-minded Fifth District voters to know that Omar is not necessarily representative of the Somali community. She is representative of the DFL’s lunatic left — as Orwell put it in a slightly different context, “every fruit-juice drinker, nudist, sandal-wearer, sex-maniac, Quaker, ‘Nature Cure’ quack, pacifist, and feminist.”