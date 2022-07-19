Posted on July 19, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Crime, Minnesota, Policing

The meltdown this time, cont’d

Officers of the Minneapolis Police Department killed Tekle Sundberg after he shot up Cassandra Yarbrough’s apartment and resisted police in a six-hour standoff. John summarized the events here. The odious Ben Crump is on the case. It has turned into a national story. The Star Tribune updates it here this morning.

Rebecca Brannon’s Twitter account alerts us to the Townhall column by Julio Rosas.

Rebecca also alerts us to the Libs of TikTok video of Sundberg below. Something was wrong with this guy. We don’t know what.

The voluminous police bodycam footage has yet to be released. As they say in the news business, more to come.

