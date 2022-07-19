The meltdown this time, cont’d

Officers of the Minneapolis Police Department killed Tekle Sundberg after he shot up Cassandra Yarbrough’s apartment and resisted police in a six-hour standoff. John summarized the events here. The odious Ben Crump is on the case. It has turned into a national story. The Star Tribune updates it here this morning.

Rebecca Brannon’s Twitter account alerts us to the Townhall column by Julio Rosas.

Minneapolis Police are pushing back against shooter Andrew Tekle Sundberg’s parents. I pointed out this past wknd they falsely indicated they never got the chance to speak to their son. Thanks to my friend @Julio_Rosas11 for covering this story. https://t.co/tBKcy0eQQx — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) July 18, 2022

Rebecca also alerts us to the Libs of TikTok video of Sundberg below. Something was wrong with this guy. We don’t know what.

“If a b*tch came to me as a woman, I’m coming to her with a bullet” TikTok account appears to belong to Tekle Sundberg, who allegedly shot into a singler mother’s home while she was inside with her two young children pic.twitter.com/PTsikpWjHm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 18, 2022

The voluminous police bodycam footage has yet to be released. As they say in the news business, more to come.