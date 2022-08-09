With the FBI raid and New York Times write-up by Maggie Haberman, Ben Protess, and Adam Goldman, President Trump was James O’Keefed yesterday. O’Keefe was raided, humiliated, and Times’d over Ashley Biden’s diary. The government is out to get him.

So it is with President Trump, right down to the Times coordination with the national security establishment (“according to multiple people familiar with the investigation”). Thinking that Trump had been O’Keefed put me in mind of Paul Simon’s “A Simple Desultory Philippic (Or How I Was Robert McNamara’d Into Submission).” Lacking Simon’s gift and the time to work up something worthy, I offer this to get the ball rolling in a timely fashion:

I been James O’Keefed, got my beef.

I been James Comey’d, ain’t my homie.

I been New York Times’d, fully slimed.

I been Adam Goldman’d, hold my coat, man.

I been Roger Stoned, badly boned. I been Chris Wrayed, sliced and fileted.

I been Carter Paged and felt the rage.

I been Steve Bannon’d ’cause I’m right handed.

I been Lisa Paged and Peter Strzok’d,

If you know what I mean… I been Joe Biden’d and reminded.

I just discovered somebody’s tapped my phone.

I would like to see the warrant under which the search was conducted before further comment. This episode reminds us, however, that the FBI and FISA court need to be disestablished.