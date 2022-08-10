Mayor Frey on Ilhan Omar

Everyone knows Ilhan Omar is a vile ingrate and egregious liar, but these may be among her less detestable qualities. I had nevertheless yet to hear her called out in public by a prominent Minnesota Democrat in the fashion she was last night by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (video below). Frey’s condemnation of Omar reflects his personal experience and it is something more than the weak tea we have come to expect from him.

The local FOX outlet posted the video and a few others along with its brief story on the Fifth District DFL primary contest. Frey endorsed Omar challenger Don Samuels late in the campaign (i.e., last week).