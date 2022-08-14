Peak Trump Derangement Syndrome

Of course, that is a risky prediction, given that the Democrats’ Trump Derangement Syndrome seems to become more acute on a daily basis. But for now, this may represent a peak (or nadir). Former CIA Director Michael Hayden suggests–I don’t think there is any other plausible interpretation–that Donald Trump should be executed for giving nuclear secrets to the Russians, a claim for which there is, to say the least, zero evidence, and which is absurd on its face:

Sounds about right. https://t.co/hJCjxhN2BQ — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 12, 2022

That tweet is actually three days old, but if you look at Hayden’s Twitter feed it consists of nothing but insane, over the top Trump hatred. Hayden is unbalanced, and the thought that he was once in charge of the CIA is frightening. It should be noted that Hayden was also one of the dozens of former security officials who falsely claimed that the Hunter Biden laptop showed all the signs of Russian disinformation–an outright lie.

We live in truly bizarre times.