Semi-moronic

The White House thinks they have struck gold with their attack on “MAGA Republicans” as “semi-fascist” and all the rest. President Biden’s minders in the daycare operation at the White House are wheeling him out for a primetime campaign speech addressing “the soul of the nation” tomorrow night. The speech is to take place outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. I am following Politico’s story on the speech here.

My working theory is that Biden is not a compelling advocate for the Democrats. Dems in competitive races avoid him. He is a lying phony. The theme is sickening.

Biden gave it a workout in Wilkes-Barre yesterday. The White House has posted the transcript of his remarks here. The transcript reflect that Biden confused the Democratic Senate candidates:

And folks, do me a favor. (Laughs.) Presumptuous of me to say that. But think about doing me a favor. Please, please elect the Attorney General to the Senate [Governor}. (Applause.) Elect that big ol’ boy to be governor [Senator]. (Applause.)

That big ol’ boy, by the way, was conspicuous by his absence.

The official Corrector let this one ride:

“We the People” — that how our Constitution starts — or the Declaration. “We the People.” It’s who we are.

He wasn’t too sure about that one.

Fabrications and falsehoods permeate Biden’s remarks. The official Corrector also let this one regarding the events of January 6 ride: “Police lost their lives as a result of that day. Police lost their lives.” Jerry Dunleavy took up this claim for the Examiner here.

Biden on gun control — Biden seeking to position Democrats in support of law enforcement — is somewhere beneath contemptible:

And for those brave, right-wing Americans who say it’s all about keeping America — keeping America as independent and safe: If you want to fight against a country, you need an F-15. You need something a little more than a gun. (Laughter.) No, I’m not joking. Think about this. Think about the rationale we use — that’s used to provide this. And who are they shooting at? They’re shooting at these guys behind me.

We have much more to which to look forward tomorrow night.

Quotable quote: “Where the hell are we?”