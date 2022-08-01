That Taiwan trip

According to Senator Tom Cotton, the leak of Nancy Pelosi’s planned trip to Taiwan “came straight from “the White House.” The AP reported yesterday that Taiwan was omitted from the itinerary of her Asian trip, but security concerns must have had something to do with that. Today comes word that Taiwanese and US officials expect her to visit Taiwan.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Pelosi is indeed planning to visit Taiwan. The Washington Examiner now reports “Taiwan cancels leave of some soldiers ‘to immediately prepare for war.’”

The Biden administration has both lowered respect for the United States among our enemies and amplified Pelosi’s visit into something like a crisis. It would be terrible for the United States if she succumbed to the pressure of the CCP and the Biden administration. We wish her the best on her planned visit.