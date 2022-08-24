The Frey intervention

It’s nerve-racking to live in the Twin Cities for all the obvious reasons we have written about. It is also disquieting to see local Minnesota stories become national news without making it into the local press. They may make it into the New York Post, the Daily Mail, or FOX News without passing through the Star Tribune, which dominates local news coverage.

Such is the case of Townhall senior writer Julio Rosas, who came to town for a scheduled ride along with the Minneapolis police. FOX News media reporter Joseph Wulfsohn reports what happened next: “Minneapolis mayor’s office blocks Townhall’s Julio Rosas from scheduled ride-along with police.” Townhall itself covered the story here.

The underlying story is the crisis of crime in Minneapolis and beyond. That is the story that Rosas wanted to cover in his scheduled ride-along. It is also the story Minneapolis man baby mom jeans Mayor Jacob Frey (I’m striving for Jon Justice’s formulation) wants spiked. Crime is a critical issue in the November elections and it is one that disadvantages Democrats. They would prefer to talk about the sacrament of abortion, which is protected under a Roe-like Minnesota Supreme Court ruling.

The Star Tribune has not yet gotten around to the Rosas story. It will probably get around to it some time. When it does, I would guess the reader will still be left in the cloud of unknowing that obscures what has happened and why. It might be better for all of us if the Star Tribune just keeps its eyes wide shut.

Searching the Star Tribune site, I see that the paper has afforded Rosas plenty of coverage. That would be former Timberwolves general manager Gersson Rosas. Nothing yet on Julio.