An in-your-face fraud

Talk to someone who has run a legitimate free lunch program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture as administered by the Minnesota Department of Education. You will learn that it isn’t a way to wealth and riches without fraud on a massive scale. Feeding Our Future gave us fraud on a massive scale. It was open, obvious, blatant, and gross.

Aimmee Bock fronted the scheme and recruited a large cast of Somali participants to get in on the action. Bock’s modus operandi was to scream discrimination whenever anyone questioned the bona fides of her program. Her Somali recruits were the key. They got rich quick.

My friend Abdi Nur put it this way last week in an interview with Star Tribune reporter Jeffrey Meitrodt: “The people who were running the sites had been living in Section 8 housing. Poor people. And all of a sudden they were living in $1 million houses and driving nice cars. It was a free-for-all.”

Meitrodt could follow up with Abdi on the story of Ilhan Omar’s marriage to her brother. He has been telling me all about it since August 2016 and he knows what he is talking about on that subject as well. Omar played the race card on me when I asked her about her marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi and has played it many times since. Unfortunately, Omar remains at large.

Even the Minnesota Department of Education noticed Bock’s fraud. Yet they kept the money flowing. She screamed discrimination.

Bock was so certain of her mastery of the discrimination gambit that she kept it up when the FBI conducted raids on her and her recruits all over the Twin Cities in January. It was time to shut up, but Bock kept talking.

Bock’s live-in boyfriend is one Empress Malcolm Watson. They are depicted in happier times in the photo at right. Watson was convicted of felony domestic assault in 2017. According to the dissolution action initiated against Feeding Our Future by the State, program funds were sent to “a Wells Fargo account in the name of Handy Helper’s [sic] LLC between March 2020 and July 2021. Watson is the sole signatory on the account.”

The Daily Mail picked up on Watson here in its story on the indictments unsealed last week. The Daily Mail story includes a photo of Watson with a caption noting that he “is accused of spending thousands of [Bock’s] ill-gotten gains on flash cars and designer items.” The caption adds that Watson has not been charged.

A Somali friend sent me the photo of Watson below with the explanation that it is circulating among the Somali community. The photo gives visible form to the in-your-face quality of the Feeding Our Future fraud.