Posted on October 31, 2022

Elon Musk denies…

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and is celebrating the joys of ownership. He seems to be trolling the left, Babylon Bee style. A little media commentary, a little mockery, a little pushing back against the purveyors of fake news. This is well done. I rate it hilarious — to be filed under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.

Responses