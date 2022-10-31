Elon Musk denies…

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and is celebrating the joys of ownership. He seems to be trolling the left, Babylon Bee style. A little media commentary, a little mockery, a little pushing back against the purveyors of fake news. This is well done. I rate it hilarious — to be filed under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.
This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times! pic.twitter.com/d6V6m5ATW2
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022
