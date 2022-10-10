Posted on October 10, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Communism, Culture, History, Minnesota, Science, wokeness

At the struggle session

Over at the University of Minnesota Medical School, one probably shouldn’t be seen with books such as Arthur Koestler’s novel Darkness at Noon or Fan Shen’s memoir Gang of One: Memoirs of a Red Guard. It might reflect an inclination to think for yourself and other such bourgeois indulgences.

I’m thinking that they missed a few strokes at this year’s white-coat ceremony for new students this year. The video below is a little off on the party line, but it gives you the idea. The authorities at the medical school can look to flesh out the ceremony with a little help from the Maoist struggle sessions of old.

