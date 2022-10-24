Ellison remembers to forget (again)

I’ve banged my head against the wall on the matter of Keith Ellison for 16 years. He is unfit for any public office. He is most unfit for a public office with responsibility for law enforcement. One such office is the position of Minnesota Attorney General. Unfortunately, that is the position he currently holds.

His run for the position in 2018 prompted my column “Can Keith Ellison turn lawman?” Ellison’s long-standing record of support for cop killers might have the power to shock if it were reported by local journalists. As it is, he has essentially never been called on it or held to answer for it.

Now Ellison is up for reelection as Minnesota Attorney General. Republican challenger Jim Schultz is making a race of it. Ellison has the advantage of friendly media. CBS Minnesota reporter/anchor Esme Murphy represents a classic case. If Ellison has the feeling that he can get away with saying anything, you can understand why.

On Friday Ellison was part of the rally featuring Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush at the University of Minnesota. “Defund the police” is part of their calling card, but Ellison claimed in debate with Schultz last night that he doesn’t know anyone who thinks we should defund the police.

The episode puts me in mind of the column I wrote for the Star Tribune about Ellison’s 2014 memoir: “Keith Ellison remembers to forget.” FOX News has covered this story. Will the Minnesota media?