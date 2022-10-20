Fact-checking Esme Murphy: With Jon Justice

Jon Justice invited me into the studio this morning to fact-check Esme Murphy’s fact-check on the Republican Attorneys General ad opposing the demonstrably unfit Keith Ellison for office. I got a little worked up as the discussion continued over three segments of his Twin Cities News Talk AM 1130 show.

Former Esme Murphy colleague Liz Collin called in to provide a little background. Liz now reports for Alpha News and is the author of They’re Lying: The Media, The Left, and The Death of George Floyd, published this week. In her call Liz added some tinder to the fire.

If you have followed the Esme Murphy fact-check story along with me thus far I hope to close the loop with this. I am most grateful to Jon for giving me the time to make my case this morning. Was it Rush Limbaugh who used to say “I am the balance”? In the Twin Cities, Jon Justice is the balance.