Head-On Crash at the Intersection

“Intersectionality” is a favorite lib word. It refers to the idea that there is a hierarchy of oppression, so that, for example, Native American women are more oppressed than homosexual white men. All of the allegedly oppressed groups ostensibly make up the liberal coalition, and liberals expect them to take their places in the pecking order.

This works, sort of, as long as everyone is on board. But as we have often seen, divisions often appear between allegedly allied groups. A particularly enjoyable instance of the collapse of intersectionality happened in Dearborn, Michigan, when hundreds of Muslim parents attended a school board meeting to protest homosexual porn in the public schools’ libraries. Megan Fox has the story:

[W]hen hundreds of Muslim parents, upset at gay porn in the school libraries, showed up to a school board meeting in Dearborn, Mich., and it devolved into shouting and chaos with board members running away and gay protesters being chased to their cars, the fallout was absolutely hilarious. The headline in the Detroit Free Press after the event went haywire was “LGBTQ and Faith Communities Struggle for Unity.” BAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Can you imagine what the headline would have been if it were a Baptist church chasing gay protesters to their cars? “Fascist White Supremacist Book Burners Bash Gay Man in Parking Lot,” or “Rabid Religious Zealots Terrorize Gay Man Defending Right to Read,” or something equally terrible. I don’t know about you, but I’m enjoying this disaster.

Yeah, me too. Here are scenes from the school board protest:

Overflow crowd here at Dearborn Public Schools Board meeting for debate over LGBTQ books. AFT union here in support of books. pic.twitter.com/3Rduf03Y5h — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) October 10, 2022

Shouting between various factions as groups take over Dearborn public schools board meeting. Board members have left. Unclear if they are coming back or if meeting will restart. Heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/XIMEqIRR1X — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) October 11, 2022



Heighten the contradictions, Comrade! as a friend of mine likes to say.

I will only add that no library has ever censored a book. Millions of books have been published, of which any library selects only an infinitesimal percentage to stock its shelves. Here, public school libraries are conferring a real honor on the tiny handful of books that they think will be most valuable to the children and young people whom they serve. They are not “censoring” the millions of books they do not choose, they are privileging a few. Why, as these parents sensibly ask, should Dearborn’s school libraries single out gay porn for the rare honor of being chosen to educate the district’s children?

Okay, one more thing: one of the best trends in contemporary America is the growing frequency with which unhappy parents attend school board meetings. They are not “domestic terrorists,” they are Americans, parents, taxpayers and voters. Many more should follow their example.