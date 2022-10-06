Hunter Heading for the Hoosegow?

The Washington Post is out this afternoon with news that “federal agents” have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with “tax crimes” and making false statements related to a gun purchase.

There are some telltale oddities to the story. It describes the source or sources as “people familiar with the situation.” People? What kind of people? The story does not specify whether these “familiar people” are with the FBI, IRS, ATF, or other federal agency. It merely says “investigators with multiple agencies. . . who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing case.” Looks as though the Post reporters don’t want to risk a specific agency source becoming the target of a leak investigation. Or that the leaking source demanded this vague identification.

Given the practice of the Justice Department never to bring charges on politically sensitive cases within 90 days of an election so as to avoid allegations of partisanship, it is doubtful we will see any official announcement as a result of this story. So why did someone want to leak this out now? Perhaps someone in the FBI or Justice Department is concerned with the plummeting public respect for these agencies, and thinks it would be useful to show that they aren’t partisan. Or it is also possible that someone in the FBI or Justice doesn’t want the Hunter Biden investigation swept under the rug, even though the investigation is being supervised (supposedly) by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, David C. Weiss, who is a holdover Trump appointee.

But is Weiss a Trumpster? He was recommended for the job in 2017 by Delaware’s two Democratic Senators, Tom Carper and Chris Coons. And the Biden Justice Department asked Weiss to stay on after Biden became president. How likely is it that he’s wholly detached from the tiny Biden-dominated political network in Delaware? I’m not going to hold my breath waiting for an indictment even after the election.

Meanwhile, President Biden today indicated that he intends to pardon all federal inmates convicted of marijuana possession charges. Looks like a prelude for a pardon of Hunter down the road.