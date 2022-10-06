Hunter To Be Prosecuted? Ho Hum

As Steve noted earlier, federal law enforcement officials have leaked to the Washington Post that they think they have enough evidence to indict Hunter Biden. This is The Hill’s version of the story:

Federal investigators believe they have compiled enough evidence to charge President Biden’s son Hunter Biden with tax crimes and on allegations related to falsifying paperwork having to do with a gun purchase in 2018, according to a report by The Washington Post on Thursday that cited people familiar with the case. Hunter Biden has reportedly been under federal investigation by prosecutors seeking more information about his business dealings abroad, particularly income he received from a Ukrainian natural gas company as well as his business dealings in China and Kazakhstan. The investigation became central to former President Trump’s 2020 campaign.

This is rich:

Chris Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, suggested in a statement to The Hill that if a federal agent leaked information about the investigation, they had committed a federal felony.

Now there is a law I would like to see enforced! It would be deeply ironic if we finally saw a crackdown on Justice Department leaks in Hunter Biden’s case.

In any event, forgive me if I fail to celebrate whatever indictment of Hunter may be forthcoming. The real story here is that Joe Biden is a corrupt politician who sold his influence as vice president to foreign powers. The fact that Hunter failed to pay taxes on his share of the swag is an almost irrelevant detail. It would be much like prosecuting Al Capone for tax evasion–only not Al, but rather his son.

Moreover, prosecuting Hunter would give Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice an undeserved veneer of nonpartisanship. With the real crimes not charged, let alone proved, it will come off as a political prosecution that likely will engender sympathy for both Bidens.

I have been complaining for a long time that the conventional focus on Hunter’s venality misses the point. I will say it one more time: no one has ever bribed Hunter Biden. Prosecuting Hunter would put a capstone on a misguided failure to tell the real story.

So if and when an indictment comes down, I won’t be cheering it.