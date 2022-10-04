Mr. Melugin goes to Washington

“Abolish ICE” became a theme of the fringe left during the Trump administration. I first heard it advocated as public policy by Ilhan Omar in June 2018 as she sought the endorsement of the DFL to succeed Keith Ellison in Congress. President Biden has delivered the functional equivalent of the abolition of ICE. We have opened our southern border. If you watch Fox News, you watch the invasion in real time.

For some reason, however, the Democrats aren’t publicly bragging about their accomplishment. The Biden administration and its supporters in Congress resent the reporting of Fox’s Bill Melugin documenting it.

This week Fox News brought Melugin to Washington. Melugin discovered that the Democrats don’t want to talk to him. They don’t want to talk to him because they don’t want to talk about the influx of illegal aliens. They would prefer to keep it a secret.

Melugin shouldn’t take it personally. They can’t be too crazy about Miranda Devine either. In her New York Post column today Devine reports that the Biden administration has found a new landing spot to deliver illegal aliens from Texas to New York.

NEW: We’ve been in D.C. for the last week, questioning politicians on Capitol Hill face to face about the border crisis. Several refused to talk to us, including DHS Secretary @AliMayorkas, who we tracked down in person after @DHSgov never responded to our interview request. pic.twitter.com/RfwePkDlkJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 3, 2022

