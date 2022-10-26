Well, that was weird

John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are contesting for the Pennsylvania Senate seat to be vacated by Republican Pat Toomey. It’s a marquee matchup that has taken on horror-movie elements as Democrats and their media adjunct seek to push Fetterman over the finish line. Hobbled by the aftereffects of a severe stroke, Fetterman is obviously unfit for high office. He is fit for the doctor’s office.

They met last night for their one and only debate preceding the election. I watched it live on NewsNation. I discovered that NewsNation is carried on channel 810 of our cable feed and that it is the current home of Chris Cuomo, whose show followed the broadcast of the debate. Former FOX News reporter Leland Vittert also hangs his shingle out at NewsNation. He turned up to comment immediately following the debate.

As expected, Dr. Oz turned in a professional performance. He makes the appearance of a mainstream politician of generally conservative disposition and reassuring demeanor. He was a little too ardent in arguing Fetterman’s radicalism in response to almost every question, but I thought he made a good appearance.

Fetterman looked like he had wandered in off the set of Night of the Living Dead. Shot by George Romero on location in western Pennsylvania, the film would have been a fitting preview of Fetterman’s performance.

The debate was hosted by two (lame) moderators. The format presented questions that required answers in quiz-show bites ranging from 15 to 60 seconds as dictated by the moderators with an old-fashioned call bell marking the expiration of the time afforded. “Mr. Oz, I’ll give you 15 seconds to respond.” “Mr. Fetterman, you have 30 seconds.”

I thought the format worked to Fetterman’s advantage. He was repeatedly saved by the bell when he only had a three-second thought. And yet it is difficult to see how he or the falsehoods peddled on his behalf can be taken seriously after last night.

Fetterman could not understand the questions posed to him in oral form. He was served by a mostly unseen large screen behind the moderators. The screen presented a running transcript of the debate in closed captions. Questions posed to Fetterman were frequently followed by delays of several seconds as he read them on the screen before answering. The time delay made it seem like the questions were phoned in from outer space.

Fetterman struggled to articulate his thoughts. The debate revealed Dr. Clifford Chen to be a fraud. According to Chen’s doctor’s note released this week by the Fetterman campaign, “Fetterman spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits” and his “speech is normal.” I score that 0 for 2.

The moderator asks Fetterman twice if he will release his medical records. Fetterman rambles for a while but does not give a yes or no

Dr. Chen is a liar. The Fetterman campaign is a hoax. Thinking of Fetterman, I would say it is a cruel hoax. Dr. Chen is complicit in the cruelty perpetrated by Fetterman’s handlers.

This is a classic case of who ya gonna believe — Chen or your own eyes? I’m going to believe my own eyes.

This is a classic case of who ya gonna believe — Chen or your own eyes? I'm going to believe my own eyes.

Fetterman’s ability to articulate seemed to me at a juvenile level — a young juvenile. The juvenile level of his articulation correlated perfectly with the juvenile level of his thought.

The moderator asks Fetterman how to make college more affordable

The candidates were given 90 seconds to make closing statements. Fetterman is clearly impaired. I attributed his interjection during Oz’s closing to lack of impulse control. The interjection was unrelated to anything Oz was saying.

Fetterman is clearly impaired. I attributed his interjection during Oz's closing to lack of impulse control. The interjection was unrelated to anything Oz was saying.

It was weird. The Washington Free Beacon has compiled this two-minute video of the lowlights.