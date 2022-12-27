A Twitter Files footnote

I think the ongoing story of the Twitter Files reported by Matt Taibbi et al. as a result of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is the most important story out there. The dissolution of our southern border by the Biden administration ranks up there with it. The stories share something in common. Both have received similar treatment by the mainstream media. That would be the silent treatment.

Take the Star Tribune — please. Or take it as an example. The Star Tribune faithfully reflects the priorities of the mainstream media. Star Tribune editors don’t want to be thought eccentric. They are mostly happy to stick with the dogfood served up for the dogs by the syndicated news services, although have also added a few moronic contributions of their own.

Running a search on “Twitter” (keyed for Relevance) by means of the Star Tribune engine brings up the following stories at the top. The stories beneath these continue in this vein. Down at the bottom of the first search page you will find the November 22 Star Tribune editorial “Musk should learn: Twitter’s not a game.” The Star Tribune should learn: The news is not propaganda.

Scrolling through the stories on the second search page turns up a few local contributions, such as Burl Gilyard’s “General Mills pauses its advertising on Twitter.” The hunt for bad angles on New Twitter continues, as in the November 19 editorial cartoon below. I think this falls under the category of wishful thinking, although Musk’s media enemies are doing everything in their power to make it happen.

Running a search on “Twitter” (keyed alternatively for Newest) turns up an array of random stories having nothing to do with Twitter. So far as I can tell, the Star Tribune has not covered the Twitter Files story.

Musk himself extracts the apt Twitter Files headline news in the concise comment captured in the video below.