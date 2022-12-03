Out On a Limb

Joe Biden tried to make political hay out of the Kanye West/Donald Trump fiasco by denouncing Hitler.

I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022



How bold! Is Joe cutting-edge, or what?

Of course, if Biden actually wanted to do something courageous–something that might make a difference–he could denounce the anti-Semitism of Al Sharpton. Or Ilhan Omar. Or Rashida Tlaib. But he wouldn’t dream of doing that; those are powerful figures within the Democratic Party.

Is silence complicity? Not always, certainly. But in this case, leaders of the Democratic Party like Joe Biden are indeed complicit in the anti-Semitism that has long characterized key elements of their party.