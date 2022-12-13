Support For Trump Collapsing

This Suffolk/USA Today poll of 1,000 registered voters shows, not surprisingly, that support for Donald Trump as a presidential nominee is dropping rapidly.

The poll finds Trump deeply unpopular at 30% favorable, 62% unfavorable. That places him well below Joe Biden at 46%/50% and Kamala Harris at 36%/52%. In a rematch between Trump and Joe Biden, Biden wins easily, 47% to 40%.

Perhaps equally important, Ron DeSantis leads Biden by 47% to 43%. Only 25% of respondents want Trump to run in 2024. Among Republicans and Republican leaners, DeSantis is favored over Trump by 56% to 33%.

I expect Trump’s downward spiral to continue, given his often-evinced lack of judgment, his fruitless obsession with the 2020 election, and the likelihood that the Democrats will indict him before long.