I spent a little time in Oxford during my recent vacation, and a day or two later Mark Steyn told me that the City of Oxford had adopted an ordinance that penalizes driving more than 15 minutes from your home. This seemed hard to believe, but in fact, it is true.

First of all, the “15-Minute City” is a movement of sorts, promoted by the usual suspects, the United Nations and the World Economic Forum. This cheery little diagram was produced by the WEF. Next time they have a Davos conclave, they should ban anyone from attending who lives more than 15 miles away:

The idea is to make you drive less. For the climate, of course.

Oxford has indeed adopted an ordinance that tries to force residents into 15-minute enclaves. Climate Depot has the story:

Vision News, November 30th Oxfordshire County Council yesterday approved plans to lock residents into one of six zones to ‘save the planet’ from global warming. The latest stage in the ’15 minute city’ agenda is to place electronic gates on key roads in and out of the city, confining residents to their own neighbourhoods. Under the new scheme if residents want to leave their zone they will need permission from the Council who gets to decide who is worthy of freedom and who isn’t. Under the new scheme residents will be allowed to leave their zone a maximum of 100 days per year, but in order to even gain this every resident will have to register their car details with the council who will then track their movements via smart cameras round the city. Every resident will be required to register their car with the County Council who will then monitor how many times they leave their district via number plate recognition cameras.

If an Oxford resident drives out of his neighborhood more than 100 times per year, he will be fined 70 pounds.

There is much more at the Climate Depot link. You might expect that Oxford, as a university town, would be low-IQ. But the disease is spreading:

[T]he 15 minute city is not just Oxford, but turning up in Brisbane, Melbourne, Barcelona, Paris, Portland and Buenos Aires. It’s everywhere.

With links to all of the above cities. The Left has unleashed war on our freedoms across a broad front. But for some reason, most people haven’t yet figured this out.