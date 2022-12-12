The correct question is “Who in his right mind would want to be a Minneapolis cop?” It’s a question I have asked more than a few times on Power Line, frequently while observing the generous contributions of the Star Tribune to the climate of opinion that is shrinking the police department.

Today the Star Tribune publishes an op-ed column asking “Who wants to be a Minneapolis cop?” It’s not quite the right question. It’s a little late to pose the question. And the answer proffered is a study in willful stupidity.

According to freelance writer and consultant for the nonpartisan education nonprofit iCivics Richard Harris, the department’s staffing problem derives from a lack of exit interviews. Harris writes:

With public safety on the line and a multitude of other responsibilities, it seems unfathomable that the MPD, which has been under the national microscope since Memorial Day 2020 and may soon be operating under a consent decree, hasn’t done a detailed survey to determine why a third of its officers have turned in their badges over the past three years.

What we have here is failure to communicate. It’s almost funny.

