Let’s go crazy, taxes edition

Now that Democrats control Minnesota’s political branches, they are in let’s go crazy mode. I’ve lived here all my life. I don’t want to let them drive me out, but they are doing their best. I want to take my stand and go down fighting. Besides, I’m afraid Florida is so overpopulated that it will detach and capsize.

The state overcharged taxpayers in the last biennium by some $18 billion. It sounds like real money to me. Democrats are not only doing their best to drive me out, they are doing their best to make sure I don’t get a refund on the overcharge.

But wait. There’s more! Governor Walz wants to raise taxes. Center of the American Experiment’s John Phelan summarizes Walz’s proposal here. By contrast with Walx, Phelan reasonably proposes to cut Minnesota’s income taxes.

How can the Democrats keep a straight face? State Rep. Pat Garofalo sums it up in fewer than 50 characters on Twitter.