Mainstream Media Confesses Russia Hoax At Last

The Washington Post, today:
Russian trolls on Twitter had little influence on 2016 voters
The study, which the New York University Center for Social Media and Politics helmed, explores the limits of what Russian disinformation and misinformation was able to achieve on one major social media platform in the 2016 elections.
“My personal sense coming out of this is that this got way overhyped,” Josh Tucker, one of the report’s authors who is also the co-director of the New York University center, told me about the meaningfulness of the Russian tweets.
“Now we’re looking back at data and we can see how concentrated this was in one small portion of the population, and how the fact that people who were being exposed to these were really, really likely to vote for Trump,” Tucker said. “And then we have this data to show we can’t find any relationship between being exposed to these tweets and people’s change in attitudes.”
It only took seven years, but I guess that’s quick work for our media these days. I sure we can expect an apology and correction from Hillary Clinton and the media any time now. . .
Chaser:
